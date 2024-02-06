Amit Shah to visit Bengaluru, Mysuru on Feb 10; Party meet on LS poll likely

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to visit the southern state of Karnataka on Saturday to discuss preparations for the upcoming and highly anticipated Lok Sabha polls later this year. B Y Vijayendra, the son of former CM and Lingayat strongman B S Yediyurappa, on Monday said Shah will be setting foot in state capital Bengaluru as well as Mysuru to participate in scheduled events. Union minister for home and cooperation, Amit Shah. (PTI)

Vijayendra, who is also the chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Karnataka unit added that the Home Minister is also likely to hold a meeting with senior party leaders from the state.

Vijayendra spoke to reporters and said, “Amit Shah ji is coming to Karnataka, to Bengaluru on February 10. We will be having a Lok Sabha cluster leaders meeting in Bengaluru. Four Lok Sabha segments will come under one cluster.”

"There is information about him attending a government event too, we have not yet got any official information, but he is coming on February 10. In the evening around 5 PM, he will be in Sutturu (in Mysuru) to attend Sutturu Jathra (fair)," he added.

The saffron party has joined hands with the regional Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S), headed by former PM Deve Gowda, to fight the Lok Sabha election together. Seat sharing talks are ongoing between the two parties, news agency PTI reported.

Back in 2019, the BJP had won 26 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 28 in Karnataka, while the Congress and the JD(S) had both secured one seat each.

