An anonymous user on social media shared about a brutal gang fight in Bengaluru’s Kundalahalli area, involving a child. The person claimed that an entire gang was involved in the street brawl that happened on Monday, and he/she claimed that a few people were injured. Anonymous social media user describes brutal gang fight on Bengaluru road(Picture for representation)

Also Read - On camera, stream of two-wheelers ride on Bengaluru footpath to bypass traffic

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Describing the incident, the user said, “My friend dropped me off at Kundalahalli Gate around 8 and It was very crowded there. Upon getting close to the crowd, I saw 2 Guys (mid 20s) thrashing a kid (12-14) in between of the cross, literally on the center of the road. He was touching their feet," mai aapke pai lagta hu please leave me" (I'm begging/touching your feet please spare me), but they kept hitting and kicking him like an animal. And the kid looked like he belonged to a good family, had a school/tution bag with him.”

The user also said he/she tried to rescue the kid from the scene. “I approached them as I wanted to calm down the situation and rescue the kid, but they were abusing him in kannada. My Kannada is not so good as It's been a few months since I moved here, So I approached the Traffic Police to handle the situation,” he added.

The brawl only escalated further with more people adding to the gang. The user further claimed, “In the meantime, 2 guys came to confront these goons (I think they were his older brothers, but I'm not sure), but these two goons eventually started grabbing and pushing their collars. I pulled the kid away from the crowd as the situation was getting worse, he was shaking and trembling, holding his head as they kicked his head multiple times. Not even 5 mins after this, 8-10 people came in MX100 with loud exhausts as one of the goons was continuously calling someone. And for the next 30-40 mins, they thrashed the two brothers.”

However, police said to have arrived after a few hours and took the goons into custody. “I went back to the scene after an hour and found the 2 goons who were beating the kid there along with a cop car and 3-4 policemen. I pray that these goons get smacked by the police for manhandling and thrashing a kid who was literally begging them to spare him,” he rounded off.

The people on X said that street fights and road rage incidents have become common sight in the tech capital. (This social media claim cannot be independently verified by the HT)