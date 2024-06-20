 On camera, stream of two-wheelers ride on Bengaluru footpath to bypass traffic | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
On camera, stream of two-wheelers ride on Bengaluru footpath to bypass traffic

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2024 12:42 PM IST

A video has now become viral on social media showing a stream of bikers travelling on footpaths to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

Bikers in Bengaluru continue to violate the basic traffic rules, as many of them were spotted riding on footpaths, which are meant for pedestrians. These bikers have become a nightmare for people walking on footpaths for the daily commute. A video has now become viral on social media showing a stream of bikers travelling on footpaths to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

An X handle called Namma Bengaluru shared the video and wrote, “Driving on footpaths, one way, wrong way, no entry the traffic scene in the city has deteriorated from bad to worse. We need strong action and stringent fines to stop this reckless driving on roads,”

In the video, at least ten bikers are spotted on the footpath, making it impossible for pedestrians to use it. The video was recorded from a car that got stuck in traffic.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police responded to the video and asked about its location. In response to cops, the X handle that shared the video wrote, “Old airport road Vishveshwaraiah School footpath even students, teachers and parents are affected.” Other users in the comments too complained that this has become a common thing in Bengaluru. “This is getting so common! Don't know when tis city will be fixed @blrcitytraffic. Why can't there be hefty fines for footpath riding? So hefty that they should never dare ride on footpath again! @Jointcptraffic pls look into these issues pls(Sic),” a user said.

However, Bengaluru police are conducting a special drive to tackle violations and commuters who travel the wrong route.

