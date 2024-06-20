Bengaluru police book 241 people in a day for driving on wrong side: Report

After an increase in the number of traffic violations, Bengaluru West traffic police conducted a special drive against wrong-side driving on the crucial roads of Bengaluru. Many commuters, especially bikers, were found driving the wrong route, and cops across all traffic limits in Bengaluru West booked the offenders. Also Read - Bike with 99 pending challans detained in Bengaluru, FIR filed against owner Bengaluru police book 241 people in a day for driving on wrong side(ANI Photo)

According to reports, 284 cases of driving on the wrong side were registered daily. Even in social media, there have been an increase in number of complaints about the wrong side driving, which is one of the main reasons for the fatal accidents. Bengaluru police also booked commuters for defective number plates, driving while talking in cell phone, over speeding and other traffic violations.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Bengaluru police have escalated crackdowns against the violators in all possible ways. They are also using artificial intelligence technology to map the violators. The Bengaluru Traffic Police recently introduced an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in the city to detect traffic violations and issue challans to the violators.

The AI system will detect violations of the speed limit, such as jumping the signal, riding without a helmet, triple riding, and using mobile phones while driving. They are also using drones to detect traffic congestion and clear them for the smooth movement of vehicles.