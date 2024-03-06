‘Are you there to help Pakistan?’: JP Nadda tears into Karnataka government over slogan row

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda on Tuesday said that slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' are being raised in the Legislative Assembly but Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy DK Shivakumar have remained "tight-lipped" on the matter. JP Nadda (HT File)

"Are you there to help Pakistan?" he asked.

Addressing a rally at Chikodi in booth Karyakarta Sammelan here today, Nadda said that BJP is the only political party whose ideology is concrete, a party that never deviated from its ideology.

"The people of Karnataka will be observing to know how the government they have elected is betraying them. Today in Karnataka if you are getting something for free then you are getting terrorism. Terrorists are being supported in every way. Today the slogan of 'Pakistan Zindabad' is raised in the Legislative Assembly. CM and Deputy CM remain tight-lipped. Some time ago, in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul ji talked about connecting the country. Why Kharge ji, who hails from Karnataka is silent? Are you there to help Pakistan? Mother India will never forgive those who raise these slogans. When Kharge ji comes here, ask him which party he represents," he said.

Further, he asserted that when the BJP had its government in the state, there was peace everywhere.

"Today there is a blast in the cafe. Incidents are happening everywhere. It is recorded that Siddaramaiah had withdrawn the cases against PFI and Modi ji's government banned it," JP Nadda said.

"You are all very lucky. We are also very lucky. Why? BJP workers consider themselves lucky because we are the only party that has been established as the biggest party in the world. We are the only political party that is ideologically based. We are the only political party whose ideology is concrete, a party which never deviated from its ideology," he added.

He mentioned that PM Modi talked about Gyan which stands for-- 'G means Gareeb, Y means Yuva, A means Annadata and N means Nari Shakti.'

"We are the only party which said that our Muslim sisters should not be treated unfairly. Congress does not have the strength to overcome the policy of appeasement. PM Modi is the one who provided freedom from Triple Talaq. If we talk about mass polling, today there are 303 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 92 MPs in the Rajya Sabha. There are more than 1500 legislators. More than 293 chairmen are in municipal corporations. This is the strength of our people," Nadda said in Karnataka.

He emphasized that today, every day two new colleges are opened in the country and a university opens every week.

"New startups open every day. Every day approximately ₹16,000 transactions take place in UPI. Every day 14 Km of railway track is built and 29 Km of road is built. Every day 75,000 people come out of the poverty line and today 25 crore people have come out of the poverty line. We are not just standing against the evil of Congress. We also have to pay attention to the good work we have done," he added.

The BJP National President brainstormed with the party workers and said that we all have to reach the house and to every beneficiary.

"We have done so much to tell them. How Modi ji has given a new confidence to the country. How the poor, the deprived, the oppressed, the Dalits, the farmers, and the youth are being strengthened. All these things have to be told to everyone in the name of Modi ji," JP Nadda said.