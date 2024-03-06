Karnataka to reintroduce Girish Karnad, P Lankesh works in textbooks: Report

The Congress government in Karnataka has decided to revise textbooks across the state by reintroducing works from several “progressive” writers in Kannada textbooks from the 2024-25 academic year onwards. These authors include Girish Karnad, P Lankesh, Devanur Mahadeva, Mudnakudu Chinnaswamy and Nagesh Hegde, among several others, The Hindu reported. The Congress government had said in their manifesto that they will undo changes made to textbooks during the earlier BJP regime. (Representative Photo)

A recent report submitted by the Textbooks Revision Committee suggested bringing back lessons on social reformers including Savitribai Phule and Periyar, and undoing the deletions made by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime in class X history, specifically from the lesson “Social and Religious Reform Movements”.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ | Karnataka govt forms panels for textbook revision, undo changes made during BJP regime

Notably, the committee, that is headed by Prof Manjunatha G Hegde, has not batted for the lessons on Tipu Sultan and Hyder Ali that were earlier deleted.

“The social science textbooks have been revised giving importance to the Constitution, gender sensitivity, child rights, democratic and secular values, and scientific temper,” The committee report stated, as accessed by the publication.

Notable Textbook Revisions:

1. Class VI Social Science textbook: The committee has revised parts of the “Citizen and Conduct” lesson to make space for gender equality.

ALSO READ | Karnataka: BJP youth wing protests against education minister over textbook revisions

2. Class X Social Science textbook: The committee has introduced a lesson on the welfare of sexual minorities.

3. Class VIII History textbook: The chapter titled “Indus-Saraswati Civilisation” has been changed as “Civilisations of Ancient India: Indus-Sarasvati Civilisation and Vedic Period.”

ALSO READ | Kannada, social science text books to undergo 18 revisions in Karnataka: Govt

4. Class IX History textbook: The committee has added information on Kanaka Dasa, Purandara Dasa, Shishunala Sharif and other Bhakti movement reformers.

5. Class VII Social Science: Some information has been added on prominent philosopher Basaveshwara in a lesson.