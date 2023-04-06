Colonel’s brother killed for opposing loud music

An army officer’s brother, who had allegedly been assaulted by his three neighbours for objecting to loud music, succumbed to his injuries in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday. The three accused have been arrested, said police. The three accused have been arrested, said police. (Representative photo)

Police identified the deceased as Lloyd Nehemiah (54). His brother,Colonel David Nehemiah is serving in Kashmir, said an official. The accused, identified as Ram Samanth Rai, Basudev Samanth Rai and Abhishek Singh, all in late thirties, work as software professionals, said an official privy to the matter.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, between 3 and 4 am, at Vignan Nagar in the HAL police station area of Bengaluru, police said.

Nehemiah had objected to his neighbours, who were in an inebriated condition, creating a ruckus and playing loud music as his bedridden mother was getting disturbed, said an official privy to the matter.

“When Nehemiah raised objections to loud music being played outside his home, the drunken men assaulted him. He was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday,” the official said, on anonymity.

The accused also attacked his sister and neighbours when they tried to save him, said police. A case has been registered against the three men, who have filed a counter complaint against the officer’s family, police said.

“A case of assault has been registered under the Indian Penal Code at HAL police station Bengaluru. We may change the section and file a murder case,” an officer said.

(With inputs from agencies)