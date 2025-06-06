‘Arrogance to not learn Kannada’: Mohandas Pai on professionals in Bengaluru who refuse to learn local language

Amid the ongoing debate around language use in Karnataka, prominent tech investor and former Infosys executive T.V. Mohandas Pai has weighed in, saying that professionals working in states like Karnataka must make an effort to learn and use the local language—Kannada—especially in public-facing roles. Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai(File Photo, X/@sabeer)

Pai, who currently chairs Aarin Capital, criticised what he described as a growing trend of "arrogance" among certain individuals who relocate to Bengaluru but refuse to learn even basic Kannada. This attitude, he warned, leads to avoidable tensions with the local population.

“Bengaluru is one of the most inclusive cities in India. The native Kannada-speaking population here is around 33%. People from across the country have made the city their home, have prospered here, and continue to do well. But some of them, instead of integrating, develop a sense of superiority and outright reject the local language. That’s not acceptable,” Pai told PTI in an interview.

Calling for sensitivity from those moving into new states, Pai said the principle applies nationwide. “Whether someone moves to Bengal, Maharashtra or Karnataka, it helps to learn a few words of the local language. It’s not just about communication—it’s about respecting the culture of the place you’ve chosen to live in,” he said.

Pai also cited a recent controversy involving an SBI bank manager in Karnataka who allegedly refused to speak Kannada with a customer. The incident triggered strong reactions from pro-Kannada groups and drew public criticism, prompting the bank to issue an official apology.

“This entire episode could have been avoided with just a little humility,” Pai said. “All she needed to say was, ‘I’m still learning Kannada, let me ask a colleague to help.’ That would’ve shown basic respect.”

Highlighting the role of language in delivering effective public service, especially in rural Karnataka, Pai stressed the importance of professionals being able to communicate in Kannada. “If you are posted in a village or small town, your customers may not understand Hindi or English. In such cases, it is your responsibility to adapt and speak the local language,” he said.

The issue of language has taken center stage in Karnataka politics and public discourse in recent months, especially in Bengaluru, where a rising migrant population has stoked fears among locals about the diminishing visibility of Kannada in day-to-day interactions.

