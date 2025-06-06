RCB, KSCA must pay 1 crore each to stampede victims’ families, says Karnataka Minister

Karnataka’s Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Friday called on the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to provide ₹1 crore each as compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier this week, Deccan Herald reported. Laxmi Hebbalkar said she was deeply affected by the deaths.(HT_PRINT)

According to the report, speaking to reporters, Hebbalkar said she was deeply affected by the deaths, describing the tragedy as a “heart-wrenching” incident. “It is extremely unfortunate that 11 people lost their lives during the celebrations. KSCA and RCB must step up and support the victims’ families with meaningful compensation,” she said.

(Also Read: Chaos in Bengaluru Metro: Viral video shows fans jumping gates amid stampede frenzy. Watch)

The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening when a massive crowd gathered outside the stadium to catch a glimpse of the IPL-winning RCB team. Poor crowd control and confusion over entry procedures reportedly contributed to the chaos, leaving over 50 injured in addition to the fatalities.

Hebbalkar also took aim at opposition parties, accusing them of politicising the tragedy. “The opposition is trying to mislead the public. Instead of turning this into a political slugfest, we must focus on understanding the root causes and ensuring such an incident is never repeated,” she said, adding that Congress leaders would respond appropriately to the allegations being made.

(Also Read: 'Action taken against those visibly responsible': Siddaramaiah defends government's response in Bengaluru stampede case)

Hebbalkar’s remarks come amid growing scrutiny over the planning and execution of the RCB victory celebrations. Police have arrested and questioned several individuals, including RCB’s marketing head and officials from the event management firm DNA Entertainment. An FIR has also been filed against KSCA, DNA, and RCB.

(Also Read: How a Bengaluru DCP, with just two cops, fought to control Chinnaswamy stampede)