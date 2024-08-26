Attention Bengaluru! Get ready to go underground shopping as Palike Bazaar opens after six years of construction: Report

Bengaluru’s long-awaited Palike Bazaar, a cutting-edge underground market, has finally opened its doors to the public after nearly six years of construction. The grand inauguration took place on Sunday (August 25), with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cutting the ribbon, The Hindu reported. Bengaluru's first underground market: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted the project’s benefits for vendors previously exposed to harsh weather conditions.(Naveen Menezes/X)

Built at a cost of ₹13 crore, this high-tech, air-conditioned market is modelled after New Delhi’s Palika Bazaar and is touted as the first of its kind in South India. The Palike Bazaar is designed to provide local vendors with a modern, weather-proof space, moving them off the harsh streets and into a comfortable environment.

“The Palike Bazaar aims to provide a modern and comfortable environment for vendors who previously had to endure harsh weather conditions while conducting their business on the streets,” CM Siddaramaiah said at the inauguration, as quoted in the report.

Spanning several sections, the market houses 136 stalls in the Small Vendor Zone, 11 stalls for special vendors, and nine general vendor zones. To ensure smooth operations, 79 market officers have been appointed, and the facility features a comprehensive safety system, including 250 street lights and strategically placed fire extinguishers, the publication noted.

Officials from Bengaluru's civic administrative body, the BBMP, highlighted that this initiative is part of a larger plan to create dedicated market spaces within the city.

Reflecting on the project, Siddaramaiah recalled his early involvement, “When I was Chief Minister in 2017, I had approved the project for ₹5 crores as requested by the M. Krishnappa, Vijayanagar MLA, which was his dream.” With its modern amenities and thoughtful design, the Palike Bazaar is set to transform the vendor experience in Bengaluru.