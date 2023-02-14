Bangalore Archdiocese complains to EC official, alleges voter names deleted

A delegation on behalf of Archdiocese of Bangalore on Tuesday, submitted a memorandum to the chief electoral officer (CEO), alleging that a large number of names belonging to minority communities have been deleted from the final electoral roll in Shivajinagar constituency in Bengaluru.

The delegation alleged that of the total number of 9,195 names, about 8,000 missing names include voters from the SC (Scheduled Caste), backward classes and the Muslim communities.

“It is unfathomable and unbelievable that out of 193 booths, 91 of them have been selectively picked up and the names that were under the voters’ lists those booths are deleted, where a large number of minorities reside in these pockets. The damage caused is improbable to be believed!” the memorandum read.

“We fear that many constituencies across the city would have been tampered and meddled with impunity. If such mischiefs are allowed to carry on unchecked, the confidence of the people in the electoral process will be destroyed and devastated beyond measure,” it further said.

The final electoral roll 2023 was released by the state election commission on January 15.

“We have submitted a memorandum and requested the chief electoral officer (CEO) to investigate. In Shivajinagar constituency, 9,000 names are missing. Incidentally, these names belong to the minority community. We are a bit disturbed about it. This information was given to the Archbishop,” JA Kanthraj, PRO and Spokesperson, Archdiocese of Bangalore said.

Kanthraj pointed out that his name is also missing from the electoral roll in Koramangala.

“In fact, my name from Koramangala is missing. I’ve been staying here for 20 years. The chief electoral officer himself checked this. My wife’s name is also missing. I’ve been paying taxes in Koramangala for 20 years. If I had realised this on the day of polling, I would have come empty handed. Imagine, now many thousands of people might have missed that opportunity,” he said.

Kanthraj said the authorities have already made an announcement regarding the issue, and the chief electoral officer is planning to have camps in three areas so that people get their names certified and included.

A response from the office of the chief election officer is awaited.