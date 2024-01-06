Bangalore International Film Festival to be held from Feb 29 onwards; Check screenings, theme

In good news for film enthusiasts, the 15th edition of the Bangalore International Film Festival (BIFF) is all set to be held from February 29 onwards. Both the inauguration and the closing ceremony will be held at Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha.

Dates

The festival is usually held annually in February and March, and for this year, the dates finalised are thus:

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

--An Inauguration Ceremony to be attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on February 29

--Film screenings from March 1 to 7

--Closing ceremony to be presided by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, with distribution of awards on March 7

ALSO READ | ‘Bengaluru to have film city of international standard’: CM Bommai

Both the inauguration and the closing ceremony will be held at Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha, news agency ANI reported.

Which films are likely to be screened?

In tribute to late film industry veterans, films by Leelavati, Bhagavan, C. V. Shivashankar, and others will be screened at the festival.

ALSO READ | Controversies rock Bengaluru International Film Festival

What is the theme of this year's festival?

This year's festival is expected to showcase various ideas, and present the theme of inclusivity “to convey a message of humanity”.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru International Short Film Festival declares winners; See full list here

CM Siddaramaiah recently held a meeting with the organising committee of the festival and decided to provide a requisite supplementary grant of ₹1.61 crore, which will be the festival's budget this time around.

(With inputs from ANI)