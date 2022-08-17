Bengaluru International Short Film Festival declares winners; See full list here
- The Bengaluru International Short Film Festival, which concluded on August 14 has announced winners in a few sections.
The Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) - the 12th edition ran from August 4 to 14 this year in theatres as well as OTT platforms, has declared winners from the International, Animation, Women's Cinema Collective and Lets Include categories.
“Congratulations to all the Winners!” the festival's official Twitter page posted.
Three short films were recognized under each section with titles - ‘winner’, ‘first runner up’ and ‘second runner up’ with a special mention in some categories for films that were nearly at par with the winners but could not be included.
The International section had Adopt a Dog by Juan Manuel Barreda as the winner, Murder Tongue by Ali Sohail Jaura as the first runner up and An Encounter by Kelly Campbell as the second runner up.
Short film My heart Is An Ocean by Tanvi Jadwani won under the Women's Cinema Collective section, with Soulmates by Manya Gadhok as first runner up, Raavi by Jasmine Kaur Roy as second runner up and Swarna by Anusha Rao under special mention.
The Animation short film section had Death And The Winemaker by Victor Jaquier as the winner, Kandittundu by Aditi Krishnadas and The Cave by Jinman Kim and Jiyoung Chon as first runner ups, Run Totti Run by Shad Lee Bradbury as the second runner up.
An Irish Goodbye by Tom Berkeley and Ross White won in the Let's Include section, with Father Tongue by Ivgeny Gashinsky and Sunshine by Martha Goddard winning first and second runner ups, respectively.
There were 23 entries in the international section, 22 in the Indian, and 20 in Karnataka. The animation section had 30 entries, while the Let's Include and the Women Cinema Collective had 18 and 19 entries, respectively.
Other short films screened at this year's festival included Only The Wind Knows The Truth, Night..., Unsaid Words, Drunkard, Love, Verses of War, Knock, An Old Story (Pazhaya Kadhai Onnu) and The Salon.
