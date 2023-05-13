Bangalore Rural election 2023 results for Kunigal, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bangalore South, Anekal, Ramanagaram, Kanakapura
Bangalore Rural election 2023 results: Karnataka has 224 assembly seats. The election for the seats were recently held in a single phase on May 10, 2023. Bangalore Rural comprises eight assembly segments namely Kunigal, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bangalore South, Anekal, Magadi, Ramanagaram, Kanakapura, and Channapatna seats.
The Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha was created as a part of restructuring of parliamentary constituencies in 2008. Munirathna won Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency in 2018. H.D. Ranganath won Kunigal in 2018 and BJP's M Krishnappa won from Bangalore South. Congress' B.Shivanna won from Anekal. JD(S)'s A. Manjunath won from Magadi in 2018. H.D. Kumaraswamy is the sitting MLA from Ramanagara and D K Shivakumar won from Kanakapura in 2018. H D Kumara Swamy also won from Channapatna in 2018.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 is underway:
|Seats
|Candidate
|Total Votes
|Kunigal
|H D RANGANATH (INC)
|48466
|Rajarajeshwarinagar
|KUSUMA (INC)
|56877
|Bangalore South
|M Krishnappa (BJP)
|39306
|Anekal
|B. SHIVANNA (INC)
|46732
|Magadi
|H. C. BALAKRISHNA (INC)
|5,0780
|Ramanagaram
|H. A. IQBAL HUSSAIN (INC)
|61353
|Kanakapura
|D K SHIVAKUMAR (INC)
|63475
|Channapatna
|H.D. KUMARASWAMY (Janata Dal Secular)
|28,166
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 13, 2023 12:06 PM IST
Indian National Congress is leading in five seats in Bangalore Rural. BJP is leading in two seat and Janata Dal Secular in one.
-
May 13, 2023 11:59 AM IST
H. A. IQBAL HUSSAIN of INC is leading from Kanakapura.
-
May 13, 2023 11:06 AM IST
H. D. Kumaraswamy of JDS leads in Channapatna with a tough competition from BJP's C. P. Yogeshwara.
-
May 13, 2023 10:59 AM IST
Indian National Congress’ D. K. Shivakumar is leading in Kanakapura. Bharatiya Janata Party’s R Ashoka and Janata Dal’s (Secular) B Nagaraju are trailing.
-
May 13, 2023 09:14 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party’s M Krishnappa is leading from Bangalore South with a margin of 6570 votes. Indian National Congress’ R K Ramesh is trailing.
-
May 13, 2023 08:17 AM IST
Bangalore Rural election 2023: Counting begins
Counting begins for Kunigal, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bangalore South, Anekal, Magadi, Ramanagaram, Kanakapura, and Channapatna seats
-
May 12, 2023 06:41 PM IST
Bangalore Rural Election Result: Counting on May 13