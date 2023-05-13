Bangalore Rural election 2023 results for Kunigal, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bangalore South, Anekal, Ramanagaram, Kanakapura

Bangalore Rural election 2023 results: Karnataka has 224 assembly seats. The election for the seats were recently held in a single phase on May 10, 2023. Bangalore Rural comprises eight assembly segments namely Kunigal, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bangalore South, Anekal, Magadi, Ramanagaram, Kanakapura, and Channapatna seats.

The Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha was created as a part of restructuring of parliamentary constituencies in 2008. Munirathna won Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency in 2018. H.D. Ranganath won Kunigal in 2018 and BJP's M Krishnappa won from Bangalore South. Congress' B.Shivanna won from Anekal. JD(S)'s A. Manjunath won from Magadi in 2018. H.D. Kumaraswamy is the sitting MLA from Ramanagara and D K Shivakumar won from Kanakapura in 2018. H D Kumara Swamy also won from Channapatna in 2018.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 is underway:

Seats Candidate Total Votes Kunigal H D RANGANATH (INC) 48466 Rajarajeshwarinagar KUSUMA (INC) 56877 Bangalore South M Krishnappa (BJP) 39306 Anekal B. SHIVANNA (INC) 46732 Magadi H. C. BALAKRISHNA (INC) 5,0780 Ramanagaram H. A. IQBAL HUSSAIN (INC) 61353 Kanakapura D K SHIVAKUMAR (INC) 63475 Channapatna H.D. KUMARASWAMY (Janata Dal Secular) 28,166