Bangalore Rural election 2023 results for Kunigal, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bangalore South, Anekal, Ramanagaram, Kanakapura

Updated on May 13, 2023 12:38 PM IST

Find Bangalore Rural election 2023 results for Kunigal, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bangalore South, Anekal, Ramanagaram, Kanakapur, Channapatna

Karnataka election: On May 10 the elections for Kunigal, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bangalore South, Anekal, Magadi, Ramanagar, Kanakapur, Channapatna seats were conducted.
Karnataka election: On May 10 the elections for Kunigal, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bangalore South, Anekal, Magadi, Ramanagar, Kanakapur, Channapatna seats were conducted.(HT File Photo)
ByTrisha Sengupta
Bangalore Rural election 2023 results: Karnataka has 224 assembly seats. The election for the seats were recently held in a single phase on May 10, 2023. Bangalore Rural comprises eight assembly segments namely Kunigal, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bangalore South, Anekal, Magadi, Ramanagaram, Kanakapura, and Channapatna seats.

The Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha was created as a part of restructuring of parliamentary constituencies in 2008. Munirathna won Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency in 2018. H.D. Ranganath won Kunigal in 2018 and BJP's M Krishnappa won from Bangalore South. Congress' B.Shivanna won from Anekal. JD(S)'s A. Manjunath won from Magadi in 2018. H.D. Kumaraswamy is the sitting MLA from Ramanagara and D K Shivakumar won from Kanakapura in 2018. H D Kumara Swamy also won from Channapatna in 2018.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 is underway:

SeatsCandidateTotal Votes
KunigalH D RANGANATH (INC)48466
RajarajeshwarinagarKUSUMA (INC)56877
Bangalore SouthM Krishnappa (BJP)39306
AnekalB. SHIVANNA (INC)46732
MagadiH. C. BALAKRISHNA (INC)5,0780
RamanagaramH. A. IQBAL HUSSAIN (INC)61353
KanakapuraD K SHIVAKUMAR (INC)63475
ChannapatnaH.D. KUMARASWAMY (Janata Dal Secular)28,166

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 13, 2023 12:06 PM IST

    Indian National Congress is leading in five seats in Bangalore Rural. BJP is leading in two seat and Janata Dal Secular in one.

  • May 13, 2023 11:59 AM IST

     H. A. IQBAL HUSSAIN of INC is leading from Kanakapura.

  • May 13, 2023 11:06 AM IST

    H. D. Kumaraswamy of JDS leads in Channapatna with a tough competition from BJP's C. P. Yogeshwara.

  • May 13, 2023 10:59 AM IST

    Indian National Congress’ D. K. Shivakumar is leading in Kanakapura. Bharatiya Janata Party’s R Ashoka and Janata Dal’s (Secular) B Nagaraju are trailing.

  • May 13, 2023 09:14 AM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party’s M Krishnappa is leading from Bangalore South with a margin of 6570 votes. Indian National Congress’ R K Ramesh is trailing.

  • May 13, 2023 08:17 AM IST

    Bangalore Rural election 2023: Counting begins

    Counting begins for Kunigal, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bangalore South, Anekal, Magadi, Ramanagaram, Kanakapura, and Channapatna seats

  • May 12, 2023 06:41 PM IST

    Bangalore Rural Election Result: Counting on May 13

