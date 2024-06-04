Bangalore South Election Results Live updates: It's Tejasvi Surya vs Sowmya Reddy
The counting will begin in Bangalore south at 8am and postal ballots will be counted first. The EVMs will be opened at 8:30 am.
Bangalore South Election Results Live: The country will see results of Lok Sabha elections 2024 in a few hours, Karnataka is considered as an important state for all political parties. Out of all four Lok Sabha seats in Bangalore, the Bangalore South draws huge attention as it saw a tight contest between Tejasvi Surya and Sowmya Reddy. Though Bangalore South is a BJP's bastion for last few decades, Reddy is aiming to turn the tide towards the Congress party. ...Read More
Bangalore South Election Results Live: Counting begins at all 28 seats in Karnataka
The counting for all 28 seats in Karnataka has commenced and postal ballots will be counted in the first 30 minutes. The EVMs are likely to be opened at 8:30 am.
Bangalore South Election Results Live: Here is where the counting happening
More than 2,400 police officers have been deployed at the three counting centres in the state capital, namely Mount Carmel College, Vasantnagar (Bangalore Central Constituency), St Joseph's Indian High School, Vithal Mallya Road (Bangalore North Constituency) and SSMRV College, Jayanagar (Bangalore South Constituency).
How did Bengaluru South vote in the past?
Bengaluru South has been a bastion of the BJP as it has been winning there since 1996. BJP stalwart leader and former union minister Anant Kumar won from Bengaluru South five consecutive times, and he became a union minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinets. After the death of Anant Kumar in 2018, the BJP fielded Tejasvi Surya in 2019. Tejasvi Suya had taken on BK Hariprasad of Congress in 2019 and won with a majority of more than three lakh votes.
What assembly constituencies come under Bangalore South?
A total of eight assembly constituencies are part of this Parliament seat, which include Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanabha Nagar, BTM Layout, Jayanagar and Bommanahalli.