Bangalore South Election Results Live updates: It's Tejasvi Surya vs Sowmya Reddy

June 4, 2024 7:45 AM IST

Bengaluru South has been a bastion of the BJP as it has been winning there since 1996. BJP stalwart leader and former union minister Anant Kumar won from Bengaluru South five consecutive times, and he became a union minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinets. After the death of Anant Kumar in 2018, the BJP fielded Tejasvi Surya in 2019. Tejasvi Suya had taken on BK Hariprasad of Congress in 2019 and won with a majority of more than three lakh votes.