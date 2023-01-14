Bangalore University warns students over leopard clips, forest dept refutes rumour

Bangalore University (BU) has issued a caution notice to students and staff after several videos of a leopard roaming around the Jnanabharati campus went viral on social media, officials said on Friday.

The officials, however, said the forest department found no evidence of a leopard on the campus.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the university advised its students, especially hostellers and staff, not to step out at night in the wake of reports that a leopard was spotted doing rounds on the campus.

The university also said that any sighting of the leopard should be reported to the administration. A letter has been sent to the forest department urging it to catch the leopard and take appropriate action, the circular added.

“In view of reports appearing in the media and social media platforms about the leopard sighting on the campus, all the students of the university, especially those staying in the university hostels, teaching faculties and other staff, are hereby directed that they should be cautious and avoid moving around in the night,” the circular read.

“Also, they should immediately inform their higher-ups once they spot the movement of leopard,” the circular added.

Preethi, a student at the university, said, “We have received instructions to walk around the campus in groups. The administration has issued a notice to all the hostels. We are scared, and we want this issue to be resolved immediately.”

However, Mahesh Babu, registrar of Bangalore University, said fake videos are being circulated regarding leopards on the campus to create panic. “The forest officials visited the campus and found no indicator. This has created panic among the students unnecessarily. However, we have issued a circular asking them to be cautious and not to step out at night.”

Wildlife activist and former member of the state board for wildlife in Karnataka, Joseph Hoover, who is in touch with the forest department, said there is no reason to fear as there is nothing to indicate there is a leopard on the campus. “There are no pug marks. There is nothing for the leopards to feed on except peacocks,” Hoover said.

Hoover said panic spread after several fake videos were circulated, and one of the videos was likely from a forest in South America, showing jaguars.

“A video has been attributed to leopards resting in abandoned quarters at Bangalore University. The visual of the mating pair of jaguars is likely from a forest guest house or an abandoned resort near a forest landscape in South America. Though there is nothing to fear, people living near forested areas should be cautious,” Hoover said.

“Nine years back, a leopard was spotted at Bangalore University. Finally, it was caught in Sumanahalli near Magadi road. Other than that, there is a leopard in the Turahalli forest even now. There is a Sulikere forest reserve, about 6.5 km from Bangalore University. There are leopards there,” Hoover said.

In December last year, four leopards were sighted on the outskirts of the city near Turahalli and Kengeri and near the ITC factory near Meenakunte on the northern outskirts. However, the forest department has laid traps to not been able to capture the wild animal so far.