Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.79 °C, check weather forecast for August 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 9, 2024 26.0 °C Light rain August 10, 2024 26.48 °C Light rain August 11, 2024 26.28 °C Light rain August 12, 2024 27.01 °C Light rain August 13, 2024 27.57 °C Light rain August 14, 2024 26.85 °C Moderate rain August 15, 2024 26.88 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.18 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.91 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.42 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.94 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.92 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.42 °C Light rain Delhi 32.65 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on August 8, 2024, is 22.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.79 °C and 25.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 9, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.93 °C and 27.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 8.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 8, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

