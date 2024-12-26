Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 26, 2024





Tomorrow, on Friday, December 27, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.78 °C and 25.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 27, 2024 21.57 Light rain December 28, 2024 24.07 Light rain December 29, 2024 24.22 Broken clouds December 30, 2024 24.07 Scattered clouds December 31, 2024 25.04 Overcast clouds January 1, 2025 24.96 Overcast clouds January 2, 2025 25.08 Overcast clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.7 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 25.23 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.63 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 21.76 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.55 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.82 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 20.97 °C Sky is clear

