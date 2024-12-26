Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 26, 2024
Dec 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on December 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on December 26, 2024, is 21.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.11 °C and 25.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, December 27, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.78 °C and 25.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 27, 2024
|21.57
|Light rain
|December 28, 2024
|24.07
|Light rain
|December 29, 2024
|24.22
|Broken clouds
|December 30, 2024
|24.07
|Scattered clouds
|December 31, 2024
|25.04
|Overcast clouds
|January 1, 2025
|24.96
|Overcast clouds
|January 2, 2025
|25.08
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on December 26, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
