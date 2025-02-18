Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.82 °C, check weather forecast for February 18, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on February 18, 2025 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on February 18, 2025, is 28.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.82 °C and 31.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.03 °C and 32.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 133.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 19, 2025
|28.55
|Scattered clouds
|February 20, 2025
|29.63
|Scattered clouds
|February 21, 2025
|29.92
|Sky is clear
|February 22, 2025
|30.29
|Sky is clear
|February 23, 2025
|30.00
|Broken clouds
|February 24, 2025
|30.10
|Broken clouds
|February 25, 2025
|30.23
|Broken clouds
