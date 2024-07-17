 Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.27 °C, check weather forecast for July 17, 2024 | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.27 °C, check weather forecast for July 17, 2024

Jul 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on July 17, 2024 here.

The temperature in Bangalore today, on July 17, 2024, is 24.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.27 °C and 24.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 06:49 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 18, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.62 °C and 24.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 18, 2024 22.52 °C Light rain
July 19, 2024 23.55 °C Light rain
July 20, 2024 22.27 °C Overcast clouds
July 21, 2024 24.25 °C Overcast clouds
July 22, 2024 26.31 °C Overcast clouds
July 23, 2024 26.42 °C Overcast clouds
July 24, 2024 26.22 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 17, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.34 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.47 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.46 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 24.55 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.74 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 30.68 °C Light rain
Delhi 36.21 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Bangalore weather update on July 17, 2024
