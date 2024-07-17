Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.27 °C, check weather forecast for July 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 18, 2024 22.52 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 23.55 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 22.27 °C Overcast clouds July 21, 2024 24.25 °C Overcast clouds July 22, 2024 26.31 °C Overcast clouds July 23, 2024 26.42 °C Overcast clouds July 24, 2024 26.22 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.34 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.47 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.46 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.55 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.74 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.68 °C Light rain Delhi 36.21 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on July 17, 2024, is 24.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.27 °C and 24.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 06:49 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 18, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.62 °C and 24.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.