Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.47 °C, check weather forecast for July 2, 2024
Jul 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on July 2, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on July 2, 2024, is 27.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.47 °C and 30.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 06:49 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.62 °C and 30.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 17.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 2, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 3, 2024
|27.83 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 4, 2024
|27.77 °C
|Light rain
|July 5, 2024
|24.81 °C
|Light rain
|July 6, 2024
|26.97 °C
|Light rain
|July 7, 2024
|24.16 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 8, 2024
|21.38 °C
|Light rain
|July 9, 2024
|27.22 °C
|Overcast clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.71 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.91 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.42 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|28.25 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|28.67 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|37.88 °C
|Moderate rain
