Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.08 °C, check weather forecast for June 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on June 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 28, 2024, is 23.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.08 °C and 27.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:56 AM and will set at 06:49 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.35 °C and 30.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 29, 2024
|27.44 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 30, 2024
|25.83 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 1, 2024
|24.09 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 2, 2024
|25.64 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 3, 2024
|25.87 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 4, 2024
|26.74 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 5, 2024
|25.91 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.39 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|32.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|33.02 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.91 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|23.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.08 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|29.41 °C
|Moderate rain
