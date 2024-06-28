Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.08 °C, check weather forecast for June 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 29, 2024 27.44 °C Overcast clouds June 30, 2024 25.83 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 24.09 °C Overcast clouds July 2, 2024 25.64 °C Overcast clouds July 3, 2024 25.87 °C Overcast clouds July 4, 2024 26.74 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 25.91 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.39 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 32.11 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.02 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.91 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.71 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Light rain Delhi 29.41 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 28, 2024, is 23.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.08 °C and 27.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:56 AM and will set at 06:49 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.35 °C and 30.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.