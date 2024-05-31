Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.48 °C, check weather forecast for May 31, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 1, 2024 30.58 °C Moderate rain June 2, 2024 29.67 °C Heavy intensity rain June 3, 2024 26.26 °C Moderate rain June 4, 2024 29.13 °C Light rain June 5, 2024 29.15 °C Light rain June 6, 2024 28.94 °C Moderate rain June 7, 2024 27.45 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.94 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 34.33 °C Light rain Chennai 35.83 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.64 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 37.03 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 35.93 °C Few clouds Delhi 43.32 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on May 31, 2024, is 30.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.48 °C and 33.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 06:42 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 1, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.23 °C and 32.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.With temperatures ranging between 22.48 °C and 33.65 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 8.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on May 31, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

