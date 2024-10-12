Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.88 °C, check weather forecast for October 12, 2024
Oct 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on October 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on October 12, 2024, is 25.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.88 °C and 27.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 13, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.63 °C and 27.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 58.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 12, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 13, 2024
|25.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 14, 2024
|22.68 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 15, 2024
|19.62 °C
|Light rain
|October 16, 2024
|23.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 17, 2024
|20.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 18, 2024
|24.34 °C
|Light rain
|October 19, 2024
|25.36 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
