Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 14, 2024 23.92 °C Moderate rain October 15, 2024 17.38 °C Heavy intensity rain October 16, 2024 20.33 °C Moderate rain October 17, 2024 19.69 °C Heavy intensity rain October 18, 2024 21.5 °C Light rain October 19, 2024 24.0 °C Light rain October 20, 2024 25.31 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.27 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.15 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.7 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.79 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.98 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.76 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.95 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on October 13, 2024, is 24.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.02 °C and 26.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, October 14, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.41 °C and 23.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 45.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

