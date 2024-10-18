Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.2 °C, check weather forecast for October 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 19, 2024 24.89 °C Heavy intensity rain October 20, 2024 24.77 °C Moderate rain October 21, 2024 24.98 °C Moderate rain October 22, 2024 25.02 °C Moderate rain October 23, 2024 26.13 °C Light rain October 24, 2024 25.34 °C Moderate rain October 25, 2024 25.91 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.57 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Light rain Chennai 29.18 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.74 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.36 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.46 °C Broken clouds Delhi 32.74 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on October 18, 2024, is 24.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.2 °C and 26.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 19, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.51 °C and 25.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 75%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 12.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.