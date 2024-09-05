Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.23 °C, check weather forecast for September 5, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 6, 2024 24.68 °C Light rain September 7, 2024 24.23 °C Overcast clouds September 8, 2024 24.38 °C Light rain September 9, 2024 25.01 °C Overcast clouds September 10, 2024 25.37 °C Overcast clouds September 11, 2024 26.07 °C Overcast clouds September 12, 2024 26.01 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.44 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.35 °C Light rain Chennai 32.59 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.78 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.57 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.29 °C Moderate rain Delhi 28.05 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on September 5, 2024, is 26.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.23 °C and 27.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:28 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 6, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.57 °C and 25.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 19.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 5, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

