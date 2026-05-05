Bengaluru, In a significant push to strengthen Karnataka's innovation ecosystem, the BBC has signed an MoU with the NABL to facilitate global recognition for startup-led research, officials said on Tuesday. BBC signs MoU with NABL to boost global recognition for Karnataka startups

Under the agreement, startups operating within the Bengaluru Bioinnovation Centre will gain simplified and accelerated access to National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories accreditation processes, reducing the time and complexity involved in validating new research and products, they said.

According to Manjula N, Secretary to the Government and Chairperson of the Bengaluru Bioinnovation Centre, the collaboration will play a key role in positioning Karnataka as a global hub for life sciences innovation.

"This partnership will significantly support our efforts to build a global identity in the life sciences sector," she said.

"We have already supported over 512 innovation projects, including 24 global startups and 74 patents. Such collaborations will further strengthen our position as a biotechnology innovation hub for the globe," she was quoted as saying in a statement.

Manjula added that the centre had achieved a significant milestone by opening an office in Melbourne at La Trobe University to take its bio-innovation initiatives to global markets and support clinical trials.

Speaking on the occasion, NABL CEO Ramanand N Shukla said the partnership will open new opportunities for startups in global markets.

"There has been a clear need for such collaborations to enable global market access and investment opportunities. This initiative will help build trust among consumers, upgrade laboratory standards, and support training and accreditation frameworks," he said.

He added that the initiative would play a crucial role in making Karnataka a preferred destination for deep-tech research, innovation, and biotechnology entrepreneurship.

Mohamed Adil, Managing Director of the BBC, said the agreement would significantly ease access to international quality standards for academicians, startups, MSMEs, and corporates.

According to him, the MoU will introduce structured training programmes, certification pathways, and technical guidance, focusing on ISO/IEC 17025 and laboratory quality systems, as well as exposure to audit practices, validation and measurement standards, compliance frameworks, and accreditation requirements.

"This support will help create credible, validated, and scalable startups," he said.

"This MoU will enable startups to access globally accepted quality standards more easily, helping them secure faster validation for their innovations," Adil added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.