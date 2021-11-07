Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / BBMP allows reopening of Anganwadi centres, playschools within its limits
bengaluru news

BBMP allows reopening of Anganwadi centres, playschools within its limits

Physical classes will resume from November 8 in areas where Testing Positivity Rate is less than 2 per cent and all teachers should be fully vaccinated, the civic body said in an order
Representative Image
Representative Image
Published on Nov 07, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , New Delhi

Keeping in place all the COVID-19 protocols, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has allowed reopening Anganwadis and playschools from November 8 within the limits of BBMP as per recommendations of the Technical advisory committee.

Also Read | Karnataka withdraws night curfew imposed due to Covid-19

As per an order issued by BBMP on Saturday, it said that the COVID-19 protocols will be followed in the schools and the physical classes will resume in the areas where Testing Positivity Rate is less than 2 per cent.

"All teachers should be fully vaccinated. They have to take consent letters from children's parents," the order said.

Also Read | Covid-19 pandemic: Karnataka school shut after 33 students test positive

It further stated that the schools will be open for two hours--10 am to 12 pm. "Parents who send their children to playschools should also be fully vaccinated," it added.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bbmp karnataka
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out