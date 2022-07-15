BBMP ex-corporator’s husband stabbed to death by nephew: Police
Former corporator of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Nazima Khanam’s husband, Ayub Khan, succumbed to injuries on Thursday, a day after he was stabbed by his nephew Mateen Khan, police said.
According to police, Ayub (51) was returning home around 7.25 pm after performing namaz on Wednesday when Mateen(25) waylaid his vehicle. Both of them got into an argument, following which he stabbed him in his abdomen. Khanam and her two sons were in the car when the stabbing took place, and they rushed him to a nearby hospital.
Khan was first admitted to a private hospital near Victoria hospital near the city market area. He succumbed to injuries around 12.10 am when he was being shifted to Victoria hospital for further treatment.
Police said that Mateen stabbed Ayub after the latter decided to nominate his son to a prominent post at a local mosque. Mateen is yet to be arrested.
Khanam, ex-corporator of KR Market ward, filed a complaint with the Chamarajpet police against Mateen on Thursday, in which she stated that her husband was into politics and the real estate business. He was president of a masjid in Tippu Nagar for the last 15 years.
The accused Mateen is Ayub’s elder brother Pyaru Khan’s son. He wanted to become president of the masjid under Ayub’s control. Both got into arguments over the same for the past year. Six months ago, Mateen went to Ayub’s house with a knife when he got the information that the latter’s son may get the presidency of the masjid. No complaints were filed at the time, Khanam told police.
“Mateen had told Ayub and others that he would not become president of the masjid if Ayub was alive and had threatened with dire consequences. The accused went to Ayub’s house on July 12 and demanded to be made president. Ayub, his family members and locals managed to send him away from the spot,” said a west division police official probing the case.
