After techie’s death, Bengaluru civic body proposes ways to avoid water-logging in underpass

Following the death of a 22-year-old techie in a flooded underpass at KR Circle in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which came under sharp criticism, has come up with measures to avoid waterlogging in the underpass. BBMP proposes measures to avoid water-logging in underpasses (ANI)

The measures are part of a three-page report prepared by BBMP chief engineer, BS Prahlad. The measures include installation of a boom barrier to bar the entry of vehicles into the KR Circle underpass during heavy rains or floods. The boom gate, will be operated by the traffic police whenever the underpass floods.

Other measures the BBMP has proposed include construction of drains at the entry and exit points of the underpass and connect it directly to the canal to avoid waterlogging. It also proposes to raise the speedbumps around the underpass so that the run-off water does not enter.

In addition to these measures, the report suggests installation of CCTV cameras and a Vertical Clearance Gauge Beam (VCGB) to monitor vehicles entering underpasses whenever it floods. The BBMP commissioner has ordered the tasks to be completed in 15 days.

On Sunday evening, a 22-year-old woman identified as Bhanu Rekha died after her car was submerged at the KR Circle underpass, while five of her relatives were rescued by fire and emergency services personnel.

An FIR has been registered at the Halasuru Gate police station based on the complaint of her brother, Sandeep. The police also arrested the driver of the vehicle for negligence. A case under Section 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the driver and officials concerned from the BBMP, the police said.

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath has maintained that gushing winds, falling leaves and branches, along with heavy rainfall in a short span of time, led to water logging in the area.

The BBMP officials on Monday started surveying all the underpasses, including railway underpasses in the city to take necessary action. Based on the audit report, faulty underpasses would be temporarily closed to take up repair work.

Meanwhile, chief minister Siddaramaiah, in his maiden meeting with top police officials after the Congress government came to power, directed them to take appropriate precautions to avoid inconvenience due to rains.

“If it rains and the trees fall, they should be cleared immediately. If electricity poles fall, if transformers are damaged, if bridges are damaged, if school rooms are dilapidated, necessary action should be taken to avoid calamity. Accidents can be avoided if precautions are taken,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON