Bengaluru Acid Attack: Cops release accused's photograph
In a bid to catch the accused of the heinous acid attack in Bengaluru, the cops have released pictures of the absconding accused Nagesh Babu (27). The pictures were released by Kamakshipalya Police to help the public identify him. The police also shared various phone numbers to get in touch with them in case one has information.
One of the pictures released has the accused sporting a clean-shaven and bald look, which the cops believe is similar to his current profile. The police are having a hard trouble catching him because he is not using his cell phone and hasn’t contacted his family or friends so far.
Relevant phone numbers:
- Kamakashipalya Police Station (080-22942517)
- West Division Control Room (080-22943232)
- Inspect, Kamakishapyala Station (9480801728)
- Sub-inspector, Kamakshipalaya Station (9448904822)
It has been six days since a 24-year-old woman was attacked with acid in the heart of Bengaluru and till date, there has been no success in arresting the accused, Nagesh. After mounting pressure, the police have strengthened the efforts and now 7 teams have been formed to arrest him at the earliest.
The police had formed three investigation teams, which were later increased to five and now seven teams are hunting for Nagesh. According to local media reports, the accused's elder brother and parents have already been taken into custody, along with 20 others.
Last Thursday, Nagesh allegedly threw one-litre acid at the victim after she rejected his marriage proposals. According to the victim's statement, he had been stalking her for many years and wanted to marry her. As she was waiting for the office to open, she saw Nagesh approaching her with an acid bottle. She tried to run, but he chased her down and poured acid on her and fled.
Kempegowda Statue: 4,000 kg sword arrives at Bengaluru Airport
A 4,000 kg sword from Delhi has arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday, which will adorn 108 feet tall Kempegowda statue, being constructed in a 23-acre heritage park on the airport premises. Kempegowda, widely accepted as the founder of Bengaluru was a chieftain under the Vijayanagara Empire and historians credit him as a just and humane ruler.
Loudspeaker removal falls in Delhi Police remit: AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party agrees with the removal of loudspeakers from all religious places in the national capital, Delhi's ruling party said in a statement on Tuesday, even as it said the onus was on the state police, saying the issue is a subject that is under the Delhi Police's jurisdiction. Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Adesh Gupta also claimed that “temples do not cause noise pollution because prayers are recited within the temple premises”.
Chandigarh | Australia-returnee among 2 booked for stalking college girl
Two youths have been arrested for allegedly stalking a girl outside MCM DAV College in Sector 36, Chandigarh. The accused have been identified as Simranpreet Singh, 24, and Amandeep Singh, 25, both residents of Sector 41, Chandigarh. The accused were later let off on bail. He had also recently got married. A case under Section 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the duo at Sector 36 police station.
Fortis Mohali doctor issues asthma advisory amid wheat harvest season
Amid the wheat harvest season in the region, Fortis Hospital's Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Studies director Dr Zafar Ahmad Iqbal issued an advisory on the impact of stubble burning on respiratory illnesses. Man loses mobile phone to snatchers in Burail Chandigarh A Sector-46 resident lost his mobile phone to two snatchers on his way back home from work on Monday night.
Stir as Eid devotees asked to pay ₹25 to enter mosque in Feroz Shah Kotla fort
Heated arguments were witnessed after Muslims who came to offer Eid namaz at the mosque located in the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla fort, a 14th century Tughlaq era complex near ITO, on Tuesday were asked to pay an entry fee of ₹25 to access the complex. “They have started this new fee rule only since the last three-four months,” he said. An ASI official said prayers are not allowed at the site.
