Bengaluru becomes EV charging hub with highest number of stations in India: Report

Bengaluru has emerged as the leading city in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, with the highest number of EV charging stations across India, according to a recent report by the Union Energy Ministry’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Prajavani reported. Bengaluru leads India in EV charging stations. (Pradeep Gaur/ Mint File Photo)

As per the report, there are 4,462 charging stations located within Bengaluru city and a total of 5,765 across Karnataka. Since Karnataka adopted its first 'EV Policy' in 2017, the adoption of EVs in the state has surged, particularly among daily users such as food delivery personnel from Swiggy and Zomato, as well as courier service employees who primarily use electric two-wheelers.

Expanding EV charging infrastructure

BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company) has established several EV charging stations across government office premises, including BBMP, TTMC, and BDA offices, Prajavani’s report added. Private companies have also contributed to the city’s charging network by setting up stations at key locations for their corporate vehicles.

Charging facilities have even expanded into residential apartment complexes, marking a significant increase in accessibility for EV owners.

In a major development, private companies have recently inaugurated the first EV charging station under 'JOULE' (Joint Operation Unifying Last-mile Electrification)' project at Doddakallsandra in Bengaluru.

BESCOM is also building a solar-powered EV charging hub near the Devanahalli International Airport, capable of charging 23 vehicles simultaneously. This 400kW facility will include 20 fast-charging points, allowing vehicles to charge within just 30 minutes. The station is the first of its kind in India to offer a 24-hour EV charging service. It is expected to launch next month, according to the report.

Additionally, BESCOM has plans to implement EV charging stations across highways and expand the network of charging points throughout the state.

Recently, BESCOM also introduced the ability to start and pay for EV charging sessions via Whatsapp.

In addition to these, BESCOM has also launched an innovative AI-based customer support bot called https://ev.bot powered by Pulse Energy, said a press statement from the company on Tuesday.

The new interface to EV Mithra app will provide a seamless charging experience for electric vehicle (EV) users.

