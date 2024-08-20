Another scary incident took place in Bengaluru’s Sarjapur road where a miscreant harassed a couple inside the car and broke the glass of a car. The video took the internet by storm and Bengaluru police advised residents to call 112 in such emergency situations. Bengaluru biker harasses couple on Sarjapur road, breaks the car glass and creates ruckus. Video

In a video posted by community X handle Citizens Movement, a bike borne man stopped the car near 1522 pub on Sarjapur road and asked the driver to step out of car. When the driver refused to roll down the window, the other man started attacking the vehicle. The driver was with the family and he even requested the other man to let him go as there was a kid inside the car.

However, the bike-borne man furiously grabbedthe wiper and broke the front glass of the car. The security guards tried to controlthe attacker, but he didnot stop. The woman inside the car was seen screaming her lungs out for help, and a few bystanders intervened to stop the miscreant from attacking the couple.

In an X post, Citizens Movement wrote, “What's happening on Sarjapur Road? A family in the car is being attacked by bike borne assailants! Please help!The incident happened at 10:30pm at street 1522, Doddakannelli Junction! The couple just reached the police station.”

Meanwhile, people on the internet complained that such things are quite common in the Sarjapur area, where non-locals are being harassed on a daily basis. A user said, “This is a menace in Bangalore. I, too, faced such a situation and had to run with my family lest they do unimaginable things with us. These bike drivers run in gangs and hit cars with decent families, break glass and beat them, rob them and molest ladies.”

Another user wrote, “With so many incidents being reported by citizens, it is high time there is increased patrolling in this stretch.”