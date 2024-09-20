In an ugly display of muscle power, a group of Bengaluru boys were seen going on a rally with many vehicles for social media fame, disrupting the traffic. As police did not grant permission for any such gatherings, they booked the people and vehicles involved in the rally. Bengaluru boys create ruckus on roads for social media fame, police swing into action. Video(X/Mohammed Narayan George)

An X handle called Mohammed Narayan George wrote, “Hello @BlrCityPolice? How does a YouTuber get a special right to do this circus on a busy road? I'm requesting @CPBlr to please take action.”

In the viral video, a group of men were standing in a black colour gypsy with another 4 to 5 vehicles following them. The people in the vehicle were seen waving at others while recording the chaos around them on a busy road. The other vehicles on the road were unable to overtake this group of vehicles as they blocked the road and started recording videos.

The incident reportedly happened at Hoskote Road, and cops detected the vehicles. In an X post, Hoskote Police wrote, “The vehicles are detected, and action will be taken against the vehicle occupants.”

Meanwhile, internet users slammed young boys for being irresponsible and causing inconvenience to the other passengers. A user wrote, “First of all, Bengaluru traffic is intolerable. On top of that,this idiotic. So tagged themselves as "celebrities" doing such nonsense uneducated things are ridiculous. Hoping that the respective department will take action against this as soon as possible. Jai hind.”

Another user said that one of the persons in the video is a YouTuber with more than 300k subscribers. He wrote, “The Gyspy Owner in the video is an influencer who made traffic on a busy road. Not yet taken action against him? He created a ruckus on public roads - A typical Kannadiga influencer. Please take action against him sir.”