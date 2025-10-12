Bengaluru bus driver suffers seizure, causes multi-vehicle collision near M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Report

A traffic incident occurred near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the heart of Bengaluru on Saturday, following a medical emergency involving a BMTC electric bus driver. According to authorities, the driver suffered a sudden seizure while operating the vehicle, which led to a loss of control and a chain-reaction collision. The BMTC bus driver is in a stable condition, and traffic was restored quickly by Bengaluru police. (Screengrab (Reddit), Unsplash/_am)

Eyewitnesses reported that the bus abruptly swerved on the busy road, striking multiple vehicles, including several two-wheelers and cars, before coming to a halt, said a report by The Hindu. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries reported in the aftermath of the crash. The quick response by bystanders and emergency services played a key role in ensuring everyone's safety.

The driver, who was at the centre of the incident, was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Officials from the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) later confirmed that he is in stable condition and recovering well, said the report. They also reassured the public that the accident was solely the result of an unforeseen medical emergency and not due to negligence or mechanical failure.

BMTC representatives further emphasized that none of the people involved in the collision were harmed and that all affected vehicle owners are safe. The transport body expressed regret over the incident and extended support to those whose vehicles were damaged, the report stated.

In the immediate aftermath, traffic police acted swiftly to remove the damaged vehicles from the roadway. Their efficient handling of the situation helped prevent a major traffic snarl in the already congested Central Business District, where the stadium is located. Thanks to their prompt action, normal traffic flow was restored within a short time, the report added.

The incident has raised awareness about the importance of health monitoring for public transport drivers, especially those operating in densely populated urban areas.