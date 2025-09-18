Bengaluru businessman loses 5.8 lakh after falling for fake RTO app scam on WhatsApp: Report

A 64-year-old businessman from the New Thippsandra area in Bengaluru fell victim to a cyber scam and lost as much as ₹5.8 lakh after unknowingly installing a malicious app sent via WhatsApp, believing it to be a legitimate message from the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The East Division Police in Bengaluru registered an FIR and advised the public against unknown APK installations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Ravi Kumar, the victim, filed a police complaint stating that he received a message from an unknown number containing a link to what appeared to be an RTO e-challan. Thinking it was official, he clicked on the link and downloaded the file, an APK (Android Package Kit), onto his phone. Within moments, ₹5,81,500 was siphoned off from two of his savings accounts, a report by The Hindu stated.

Following the complaint, the East Division Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Tuesday under the Information Technology (IT) Act and Section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with cheating.

Police officials revealed that this kind of fraud, involving the distribution of harmful APK files through messages and social media, has become alarmingly common. These files, once installed, give cybercriminals access to victims’ personal and banking data.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid opening or installing any files or apps received from unknown contacts, particularly APK files, which can bypass standard app store security checks.

In a related incident, former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda reported on Wednesday that his phone had also been compromised, resulting in the disappearance of ₹3 lakh from his bank account, highlighting the growing threat of mobile-based cybercrimes.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.