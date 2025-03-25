Bengaluru Central MP slams Greater Bengaluru Bill, calls it a '100 Innovas' burden

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan has criticized the recently passed Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, arguing that it will serve the interests of the mayors rather than the residents. The bill, which proposes dividing Bengaluru into seven corporations, was approved in the last legislative session. According to Mohan, the move would encourage corruption and benefit only those in power. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan.

What did PC Mohan say?

Taking to social media platform X, Mohan mocked the concept of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, calling it a "joke." He pointed out that while a Chief Minister serves a five-year term, a mayor’s tenure is limited to just 2.5 years. Highlighting the implications of the bill, he said, "If Bengaluru is split into seven corporations, we will have seven mayors for the first 2.5 years and another seven for the next 2.5 years. That means 14 mayors in five years. And naturally, 14 new Innova cars. More mayors, more cars, but less governance."

Mohan further criticized the financial burden the bill would impose on the government. He estimated that over 100 official vehicles would be required to accommodate the increased number of administrative officials and political leaders. "Apart from the 14 mayors, we will have 14 deputy mayors, seven commissioners, and numerous joint commissioners. This means at least 100 Innovas being sanctioned as official vehicles every five years," he added.

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who introduced the bill in the assembly, defended the decision. He asserted that the aim was to decentralize power and improve administration, not to weaken Bengaluru. Responding to the opposition’s concerns, he stated, "We are not dividing Bengaluru; rather, we are strengthening it. This legislation will provide a new direction for the city and enhance governance."

However, BJP leaders have strongly opposed the bill. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka argued that the move contradicts former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s vision of empowering local bodies. He cautioned that such a decision could lead to similar demands from other regions. "Splitting Bengaluru will not benefit anyone. Instead, it will create unnecessary complications," Ashoka warned.