Beer, sedatives, and a brutal end: How the Bengaluru mother-daughter duo executed realtor’s murder plot

Bengaluru police discovered chilling details and plot orchestrated by the wife and mother-in-law of 37-year-old Loknath Singh, was found dead with stab wounds on his neck in an isolated area near city's BGS Layout on Saturday evening. Investigations uncovered that his wife, 19-year-old Yashasvini Singh, and her mother, 37-year-old Hema Bai, executed the murder after enduring months of alleged harassment and threats from him. The deceased, 37-year-old Loknath Singh, was a real-estate businessman(Pixabay/Representative)

According to a report in The Times of India, Loknath, a resident of Kannur Gate in Magadi taluk, had a history of fraudulent activities, with multiple cheating cases filed against him. Despite strong opposition from Yashasvini’s family, he coerced them into accepting the marriage through blackmail and intimidation in September 2023. However, his abusive behavior continued after the wedding, with Yashasvini suffering physical and emotional torment at his hands. The situation escalated when he allegedly made an outrageous demand that she persuade her mother to enter a physical relationship with him. Unable to tolerate his depravity any longer, Yashasvini left him and returned to her parental home. But Loknath remained relentless, frequently threatening her family to force her return.

Mother and daughter draw the murder plot

Faced with his continued harassment, Yashasvini and Hema Bai decided to put an end to their nightmare. They meticulously planned his murder, waiting for the right opportunity. On Saturday morning, Loknath called Yashasvini, informing her that he was coming to meet her. Around 10 AM, he left his home in his car after informing his sister about his visit to the city. Meanwhile, Yashasvini and her mother spiked food with sleeping pills, setting their deadly plan into motion.

Later in the day, Loknath picked up Yashasvini, expecting to spend time together. He had also brought along a few beer bottles, unaware of the trap awaiting him. They drove to an isolated spot in BGS Layout, where they drank beer inside the vehicle. As he became intoxicated, Yashasvini encouraged him to eat the sedative-laced food. Once he started feeling drowsy, she discreetly shared her location with her mother. Shortly after, Hema Bai arrived at the scene, armed with a knife. Seizing the moment, she stabbed Loknath twice in the neck.

Despite his injuries, Loknath attempted to escape. He managed to run nearly 150 meters before collapsing near a parked autorickshaw. His desperate cries for help attracted the attention of bystanders, who rushed to the scene only to find him dead. They immediately alerted the police, leading to the arrest of Yashasvini and Hema Bai by the Soladevanahalli police.

Speaking to the publication, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Saidulu Adavath, confirmed that Yashasvini was unwilling to continue the marriage, especially after discovering Loknath’s extramarital affairs. Their investigation revealed that the mother-daughter duo saw murder as their only escape from his relentless abuse.