Bird strike makes Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight to abort take-off in Thiruvananthapuram

ByHT News Desk
Mar 25, 2025 02:47 PM IST

An IndiGo flight from Thiruvananthapuram had to abort take-off due to a bird strike. All 179 passengers disembarked for inspection.

A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight had to abort its take-off from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday morning after a bird struck the aircraft, said multiple reports. The incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. when an eagle reportedly collided with the engine side of flight 6E 6629 as it was preparing for departure. As a precautionary measure, the pilot decided to halt the take-off and safely taxied the aircraft back to the terminal.

Bengaluru bound IndiGo aircraft in Thiruvananthapuram faced a bird strike. (REUTERS)
Bengaluru bound IndiGo aircraft in Thiruvananthapuram faced a bird strike. (REUTERS)

Following the incident, all 179 passengers on board were asked to disembark so that the airline’s engineering team could carry out a thorough inspection of the aircraft. Due to a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) being in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for runway re-carpeting work, IndiGo was unable to provide an immediate alternative for the stranded passengers. However, later in the day, a replacement aircraft was arranged, and the passengers were finally able to depart for Bengaluru at 6:30 p.m.

Earlier, an Air India flight bound for Mumbai had to abort its take-off from Goa’s Dabolim airport due to a bird strike. The impact caused smoke to emit from the aircraft's engine, prompting the crew to cancel take-off for safety reasons. The air traffic control promptly reported the incident to senior authorities, and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) subsequently took up the issue of bird presence on the runway with the Indian Navy, which oversees operations at the airport.

What are bird strikes?

Bird strikes are a common aviation hazard where birds collide with aircraft, often during take-off or landing. These incidents can cause significant damage, particularly if birds hit the engines, leading to operational disruptions or even emergencies. Airports employ various measures such as bird deterrent systems, habitat management, and regular runway inspections to minimize such risks. However, bird activity around airports remains a challenge, requiring constant vigilance from aviation authorities.

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
