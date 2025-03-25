'If you wear short clothes, you will...': Karnataka student’s science fair display sparks controversy

In Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district, a student from a private school made religious remarks during a science exhibition, drawing widespread criticism. A video of the incident, which went viral on social media.(X/@BuddhaAlok)

According to a report by India Today, the video shows the student presenting two dolls, one dressed in a burqa and another in a short dress. The student explains that the burqa-clad doll is placed in a coffin adorned with flowers, while the other is in a coffin filled with snakes and scorpions.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, has triggered outrage and renewed concerns about the nature of education being imparted in schools.

The student is heard saying, “If you wear a burqa, nothing happens to the body after death. But if you wear short clothes, you will go to hell, and snakes and scorpions will eat your body.”

The student further references scripture, stating, "A man who allows his wife to roam around the house without a burqa is a dayyus (cuckold)."

These remarks have sparked widespread condemnation, with many questioning how such statements were made in an academic setting.

How did authorities react?

Several social media users tagged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and the Director General of Police, demanding an investigation into the matter. In response, authorities assured that the incident was being looked into, the report added.

Chamarajanagar’s Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), Rajendra Raje Urs, acknowledged the viral video and confirmed that officials were examining the issue.

“We need to understand the context first. Once that is clear, I will provide you with full clarity today itself,” he stated, as reported by India Today.

