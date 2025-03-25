Bengaluru resident invites Kunal Kamra to perform at Ejipura flyover after ‘Gaddar’ row

Following the controversy surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra’s remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a Bengaluru resident has invited him to perform under the Ejipura flyover. The comment comes after Mumbai’s Habitat Studio, a well-known venue for stand-up performances, was attacked by Shiv Sena workers(X/@AashaySachdeva)

The suggestion appears to hint at a hope that the long-delayed and incomplete flyover, much to the frustration of commuters, might finally receive some attention.

The comment comes after Mumbai’s Habitat Studio, a well-known venue for stand-up performances, was attacked by Shiv Sena workers protesting Kamra’s recent act in which he referred to Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor). The backlash forced the venue to temporarily shut down.

"We are shutting down till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy," Habitat said in a statement on Instagram, expressing frustration at being targeted for an artist’s content. "Artists are solely responsible for their views and creative choices. We have never been involved in the content performed by any artist, but recent events have made us rethink how we get blamed and targeted every time—almost like we are a proxy for the performer."

Shiv Sena workers stormed the venue, damaging cameras, lights, and other equipment in protest. The Habitat, which had earlier distanced itself from Kamra’s content and issued an apology to those offended, has now invited artists, audiences, and stakeholders for discussions on free expression and safety concerns.

Meanwhile, Kamra has defended his right to free speech, calling out what he sees as the selective targeting of comedians. His latest controversy has reignited debates over artistic freedom and censorship in India.

Taking a dig at the situation, Kamra sarcastically suggested that his next performance should be held at Elphinstone Bridge or any other structure in Mumbai "in need of speedy demolition." The Bengaluru resident’s remark about Ejipura flyover echoes a similar frustration.

Ejipura flyover delay

The 2.5-km Ejipura flyover, which began construction in 2017, has been marred by delays. Work stalled in 2019 after the contractor went bankrupt, and land acquisition hurdles have further slowed progress. Originally slated for completion in 2019 at a cost of ₹204 crore, the project has been repeatedly pushed back. The BBMP had promised to complete it by March 2024, but the deadline has now been extended yet again.

