Bengaluru elderly woman hit by speeding delivery agent, residents slam 'nonsensical 10-minute rush delivery'

In yet another incident of reckless driving by a delivery agent, a speeding rider in a Bengaluru neighborhood on Monday afternoon reportedly crashed into an elderly couple, leaving the woman, in her 60s, in severe pain. A resident who witnessed the accident rushed her to a nearby hospital.(X/@JsivaUrbantranz)

A resident who witnessed the accident rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed that, fortunately, there were no fractures.

“Delivery bikes are constantly zipping through our roads, often in a rush. This is becoming a serious safety issue," wrote X user Sivasubramaniam Jayaraman while sharing the incident.

The incident has reignited concerns over the growing safety risks posed by speeding delivery bikes in the city. With food and parcel deliveries increasing, many riders are seen zipping through traffic, often in a rush to meet tight deadlines.

Calling for stricter regulations, the resident took to social media, urging the government to cap the speed of delivery vehicles at 50 kmph, similar to taxi regulations.

X users expressed frustration over the increasing menace of reckless delivery riders, criticizing both the system and companies prioritizing speed over safety.

One user remarked, "The government can easily ban this nonsensical 10-minute rush delivery, but they won't," highlighting concerns over business models that encourage haste.

Another pointed out that the issue extends beyond speed, saying, "It’s not just about speed; it’s the reckless attitude. They cut corners while turning, and most don’t have rearview mirrors. Even if they do, it’s just an accessory for them." Some suggested holding bike rental services accountable, with a user commenting, "Please also tag the bike provider if it was a rented bike. Those drivers are the most irresponsible and flout rules because they know cops won’t catch them anyway."

Others noted a general disregard for traffic norms, stating, "Delivery partners just cut across lanes, enter from the wrong side, and are always on their phones. Absolutely no rules followed."

