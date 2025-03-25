‘Hoping to reach by lunch. An hour for 4 km’: Bengaluru’s Sarjapur Road traffic turns daily commute into a nightmare

Bengaluru's notorious traffic congestion continues to worsen, with commuters spending hours covering short distances, especially along Sarjapur Road. On Tuesday, a commuter reported that it took him an hour to travel just 4 kilometers on this heavily congested stretch, which has been plagued by numerous civic issues in East Bengaluru. A commuter shared the picture of his LED screen of vehicle, explaining traffic scene in Bengaluru.

Also Read - Bengaluru lakes get a tech upgrade: Two lakes collect 2 million liters in the season’s first showers

Take a look at the post

Expressing frustration on the community X handle, 'Citizens Movements East,' the commuter wrote, "Stuck in traffic #gridlock on Sarjapur Road. 1 hour for just 4 km, with 13 km more to go! Hoping to reach by lunchtime. When the system fails, this is the result. When CM @siddaramaiah and DyCM @DKShivakumar focus only on doubling their paychecks, this is what happens."

Eventually reaching his destination by noon, he updated his post, stating that the 14-kilometer journey along Sarjapur Road and Outer Ring Road (ORR) took him a grueling two hours.

The incident has reignited complaints from commuters about the poor state of the roads and the severe traffic congestion in the area. Many residents urged authorities to intervene and improve the infrastructure. One user pointed out, "Iblur Junction now sees worse traffic than Silk Board. The population along Sarjapur Road, from Dommasandra to Iblur, has surged, and it’s only expected to grow. Multiple U-turns further worsen the congestion. There's practically no suburban rail service, and Metro 3A is at least a decade away."

Also Read - Bengaluru resident invites Kunal Kamra to perform at Ejipura flyover after ‘Gaddar’ row

Another commuter, echoing similar concerns, wrote, "It took me 1 hour 20 minutes to cover just 5 km. 'Brand Bengaluru' at its finest! A huge salute to our tunnel/skydeck minister, Shri @DKShivakumar. Special appreciation to @blrcitytraffic for ZERO management skills during peak hours, ZERO planning, and ZERO staff deployment at critical junctions. Not to forget, a big thanks to @BBMPCOMM for the pathetic road infrastructure."

A frequent traveler on this stretch noted a recurring issue near Bellandur, opposite EcoSpace Junction. "I use this route three times a week and have observed that traffic is at its worst around this point. Beyond that, the road is relatively clear. More efforts should be focused here to prevent bottlenecks stretching back to HSR Layout."

With traffic congestion worsening, residents are urging civic authorities to take immediate action and implement long-term solutions to ease mobility in one of Bengaluru’s most rapidly developing areas.