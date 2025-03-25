Karnataka government launches adult BCG vaccination drive to boost TB prevention

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday announced the launch of the state’s adult Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccination campaign, a significant step in India’s TB prevention strategy. Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. (PTI)

Also Read - Bengaluru’s coffee robot picks up Espresso from Jayanagar outlet in viral video. Watch

"Traditionally, BCG vaccination has been administered to infants to protect against severe TB. However, emerging evidence suggests that BCG revaccination in adults, particularly those in high-risk groups, could offer additional protection against TB," Rao said.

The campaign was launched at Sir CV Raman Public Hospital, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, on Tuesday to mark World TB Day, observed annually on March 24.

According to Rao, the campaign will primarily target elderly citizens, individuals with a BMI below 18.5, diabetics, smokers, persons previously cured of TB, household contacts of TB patients, and immunocompromised individuals.

"This vaccination drive will be rolled out in a phased manner across 16 selected districts," he added.

Also Read - Beer, sedatives, and a brutal end: How the Bengaluru mother-daughter duo executed realtor’s murder plot

He also urged eligible individuals to come forward and receive the BCG vaccine voluntarily.

"This vaccine has played a crucial role in preventing TB in children, and new research suggests it can also boost immunity in adults, reducing the risk of TB. The BCG vaccine is provided free of cost and has been proven safe. I encourage everyone to spread awareness among family and friends," Rao said.

The Minister further stated that free diagnostic facilities and treatment services are available across the state for TB patients.

"This year, 159 new Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) machines will be added to the existing diagnostics across the state. All district hospitals, taluka hospitals, and high-burden CHCs and PHCs are equipped with NAAT machines. This will strengthen decentralised TB diagnostic services and bring them closer to the people," he added.

He also encouraged private healthcare providers to utilise government facilities for the welfare of patients, reducing out-of-pocket expenditures.