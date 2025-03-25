Bengaluru’s coffee robot picks up Espresso from Jayanagar outlet in viral video. Watch

Bengaluru continues to push the boundaries of innovation with new-age technology making its way into everyday life. The city, known for its thriving entrepreneurial spirit, has once again caught the internet’s attention with a robotic rover making a coffee run in Jayanagar. Coffee rover in Bengaluru grabs attention of customers at a shop in Jayanagar.

Take a look at the video

A viral video circulating on social media showcases an autonomous rover equipped with a voice assistant, smoothly navigating the streets to collect an espresso from a coffee shop in Jayanagar's Block Two. The compact machine, designed for autonomous deliveries, not only reached the café independently but also carried hard cash for the transaction. The café staff, intrigued by the unique sight, packed the coffee and placed it securely in the mini rover’s container before sending it off on its way. Customers at the café watched in awe, witnessing how food and beverage deliveries are evolving in real-time.

A popular X (formerly Twitter) handle, Peak Bengaluru, summed up the sentiment with a witty post: “We got Coffee Robots going to cafes in @peakbengaluru, before walkable footpaths.” The post sparked a lively discussion online, with many users dubbing the machine a “coffee rover.” One comment read, “This is so cool!” highlighting the excitement around tech-driven delivery solutions.

This viral moment is part of a broader transformation in India's food delivery ecosystem. Companies like Zomato and Swiggy have already begun exploring drone-based food deliveries, aiming to revolutionize last-mile logistics. With the rise of quick commerce players like Blinkit, Zepto, and Dunzo, speed and automation are becoming key differentiators in urban delivery services.

While drones are being tested for faster deliveries in certain cities, ground-based robotic rovers could become an alternative for hyperlocal errands in traffic-heavy areas like Bengaluru. As these technologies continue to evolve, the future of food delivery in India may see a combination of air and ground automation, reducing dependency on human riders while enhancing efficiency.