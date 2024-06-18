Bengaluru civic body shuts eight gaming zones in city crackdown: Report

Following a comprehensive inspection of gaming venues within city limits, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is Karnataka capital Bengaluru's civic administrative body, has taken action by closing down eight centres due to various safety and regulatory infractions, the Deccan Herald reported. BBMP is Bengaluru's civic administrative body. (HT Archives)

Failure to obtain necessary trade licenses, fire safety permits, and police clearances were among the primary reasons cited for the closures.

The civic body's scrutiny intensified after a tragic fire incident at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat on May 25, which claimed the lives of 27 individuals, including children, the report said.

The closed centres include Hex Entertainment in Koramangala, the gaming zone at Kempfort Mall on HAL Road, and Vaishnavi Mall on Yeshwantpur Main Road. Additionally, four other centres — RMX Galleria, Fun City Mall of Asia, Fun Unlimited in Elements Mall, and Fun City in Bhartiya City Mall, along with Amoeba in Bhartiya City Mall—located in Yelahanka, were also shuttered, the publication stated.

In total, the BBMP inspected 29 gaming zones primarily situated within large shopping complexes. Notably, no closures were reported in areas such as Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli, and the West Zone of Bengaluru city.