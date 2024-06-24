 Bengaluru civic body to construct 250 rainwater harvesting pits in parks for ₹2.5 crore to boost groundwater: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru civic body to construct 250 rainwater harvesting pits in parks for 2.5 crore to boost groundwater: Report

ByYamini C S
Jun 24, 2024 03:10 PM IST

BBMP approves ₹2.5 crore initiative to construct 250 percolation pits and recharge borewells in Bengaluru's parks, aiming to combat severe water shortage.

In response to the severe water scarcity experienced across Bengaluru this summer, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is the city's civic administrative agency, has taken proactive steps by approving the construction of 250 percolation pits and the recharge of numerous borewells within city parks, The Times of India reported. This initiative, sanctioned at a cost of 2.5 crore, aims to mitigate water shortages and enhance groundwater levels.

The BBMP approved the construction of 250 percolation pits and the recharge of numerous borewells within city parks at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.5 crore. (Representative image)
The BBMP approved the construction of 250 percolation pits and the recharge of numerous borewells within city parks at a cost of 2.5 crore. (Representative image)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru might shatter weather records by seeing its wettest June in history: Report

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The BBMP's Deputy Director of Horticulture, Chandrashekhar MR, spoke to reporters and confirmed that the department's proposal to tender the construction of percolation pits has received administrative clearance. The project will encompass two primary rainwater harvesting systems: the installation of percolation pits and the adoption of borewell-recharge techniques.

ALSO READ | This Bengaluru start-up fired 80% of its employees after failing to secure funding

Explaining the rationale behind the initiative, Chandrashekhar told the publication that effective rainwater harvesting will bolster groundwater reserves, ensuring adequate moisture for the deep-rooted trees within BBMP parks. Borewell recharge systems, strategically placed within these green spaces, will further contribute to the revitalization of groundwater sources, the report added.

“Rainwater harvesting will push up the groundwater table and enable the deep roots of trees to get sufficient water from these structures. We prefer to recharge borewells situated in the parks to rejuvenate them,” he said, as quoted in the report.

ALSO READ | Why are real estate developers making a beeline for Mumbai and Bengaluru markets?

The decision comes amidst Bengaluru's ongoing water crisis, which saw critical shortages in March and April when rainfall was meagre. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah previously acknowledged the city's deficit of 500 million litres per day (MLD) of potable water, underscoring the urgency of sustainable water management measures like those proposed by BBMP.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru civic body to construct 250 rainwater harvesting pits in parks for 2.5 crore to boost groundwater: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On