Bengaluru might shatter weather records by seeing its wettest June in history: Report

June in Bengaluru this year is poised to break rainfall records dating back to 1867, with the city already drenched by 203 mm as of Sunday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts continued to project moderate rainfall until Thursday, potentially surpassing the wettest June on record set in 1996 with 228.02 mm, the Deccan Herald reported. Earlier this month, Bengaluru saw its rainiest June day ever, logging 111.11 mm on June 2, breaking a 133-year-old record. (For Representation)

Earlier this month, Bengaluru saw its rainiest June day ever, logging 111.11 mm on June 2, breaking a 133-year-old record. IMD officials attribute this deluge to a cyclonic circulation over the northeast Bay of Bengal and a low-pressure trough off the Maharashtra-Kerala coasts, which are expected to intensify lower-level winds along the western coast in the next few days, the report added.

An official from the IMD spoke to reporters and noted that coastal and south interior Karnataka are likely to witness widespread rain, with heavy downpour expected in several areas of north interior Karnataka as well.

The IMD has furthermore issued an orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall in districts including Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Shivamogga, and Kodagu until Thursday. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for Bidar, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar until Tuesday due to forecasts of isolated heavy rainfall.

Looking ahead, thunderstorms and gusty winds are anticipated across Karnataka this week. Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea until Wednesday along the Karnataka coast, where squally weather with winds reaching speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is expected.