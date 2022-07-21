Bengaluru cop says ‘helmet saves life’, shares video of man escaping death

Bengaluru traffic police Thursday shared a horrifying video - of a man on a two-wheeler miraculously dodging death even after his head comes under the wheel of a bus - with a dire warning. Dr BR Ravikanthe Gowda, the joint commissioner of police (Traffic), shared the chilling video and underlined the need not just for helmets but urged bikers to use those of proven quality, for they could prove invaluable. "Good quality ISI mark helmet saves life."

The video shows a man riding a bike trip at a turning and fall right under a bus coming from the other side, with his head in the path of the rear wheels. The wheel is seen hitting with the man's head - which is covered with a helmet - and throwing him forward a few feet.

However it comes to a stop, at which point, the mangled helmet is stuck under the wheel. The bus reverses to release the helmet and a few people gather to help the fallen biker, who manages to walk away.

????? ???????? ? ??? ? ?????? ????????" ????????"



Good quality ISI MARK helmet saves life. pic.twitter.com/IUMyH7wE8u — Dr.B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda IPS (@jointcptraffic) July 20, 2022

The incident, some reports have said, occurred in Brazil this week at a city called Belford Roxo.

According to Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) data, there have been 1,843 accidents reported this year till June, of which 365 were fatal accidents. Traffic cops have shared messages on the importance of helmets time and again.

Also read: Two students die in bike mishap in Karnataka