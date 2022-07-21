Bengaluru cop says ‘helmet saves life’, shares video of man escaping death
- Bengaluru traffic police on Wednesday shared a horrifying video of a biker miraculously dodging death after his head comes under the wheel of a bus, saying, ‘good quality ISI mark helmet saves life.’
Bengaluru traffic police Thursday shared a horrifying video - of a man on a two-wheeler miraculously dodging death even after his head comes under the wheel of a bus - with a dire warning. Dr BR Ravikanthe Gowda, the joint commissioner of police (Traffic), shared the chilling video and underlined the need not just for helmets but urged bikers to use those of proven quality, for they could prove invaluable. "Good quality ISI mark helmet saves life."
The video shows a man riding a bike trip at a turning and fall right under a bus coming from the other side, with his head in the path of the rear wheels. The wheel is seen hitting with the man's head - which is covered with a helmet - and throwing him forward a few feet.
However it comes to a stop, at which point, the mangled helmet is stuck under the wheel. The bus reverses to release the helmet and a few people gather to help the fallen biker, who manages to walk away.
The incident, some reports have said, occurred in Brazil this week at a city called Belford Roxo.
According to Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) data, there have been 1,843 accidents reported this year till June, of which 365 were fatal accidents. Traffic cops have shared messages on the importance of helmets time and again.
NRC not enough, unfurl national flag to show that one is an Indian: Assam CM
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said application for inclusion in the National Register of Citizens is not enough to prove citizenship, but one should unfurl the national flag to show that one is an Indian. He repeated the same request on Wednesday at the launch of another 25MW solar power plant at Boko. The final list submitted in August 2019 after a four-year process left out 1.9million applicants.
K'taka Cong says Eshwarappa's clean chit is to save dignity of Bommai govt
After former Karnataka minister K S Eshwarappa got a clean chit from the Crime Investigation Department in contractor Santosh Patil suicide case, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party government is covering up the bribery case of their leaders and the 'B report' is a trick to maintain the dignity of the government. Santosh Patil had accused the then Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption.
Papri village panchayat accuses Mohali MLA of grabbing land
Members of the gram panchayat of Papri village, Mohali, have accused AAP MLA from Mohali, Kulwant Singh, of illegally occupying around 6 acres of village land for his mega project in Sectors 66-A and 82.
Panjab University to send proposal for technology centre on Panipat land to Centre
With Panjab University planning to set up a technology-enabling centre on its land at Panipat, Haryana, the varsity will send a proposal to the central government for funding. PU plans to establish the centre focused on textiles on its two industrial 2,427sq yard and 1382sq yard plots in Panipat, which were donated by Devan Som Nath Arora in the year 1960.
Panchkula to be developed on lines of Gurugram, Faridabad: CM
Presiding over the first meeting of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority on Wednesday, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Panchkula will be developed on the lines of Gurugram and Faridabad. The chief minister, who is also the PMDA chairman, said Panchkula district's development will be accelerated with the formation of PMDA that had been set up to provide quality life to residents and generate employment opportunities.
